Enklu, a company that assisted with the creation of Meow Wolf Denver, is introducing its new augmented reality (AR) art instillation in Denver next week.
'The Unreal Garden' is an interactive experience where visitors will be able to see moving art, holograms, and AR characters as they explore the exhibit.
"Unlike traditional museums which feature static artwork, or modern arcades in which people isolate themselves with stationary virtual reality headsets or via screens or projections, The Unreal Garden allows visitors to explore interactive, three-dimensional holographic characters and worlds as they venture through physical spaces while being able to maintain eye contact and presence with their companions," a news release from event organizers said.
It's also worth noting that the exhibit will include work from local artists and musicians throughout, according to the release.
“Think of it like a silent disco of holograms; without an AR headset, smartphone or tablet, all you’ll see is an empty space. Place yourself inside The Unreal Garden, however, and a new world will spring to life," the experience’s creator and director, Ray Kallmeyer said in the release.
The exhibit is opening to visitors on Friday, June 17 on the second floor of the Denver Pavilions at 16th Street Mall. Tickets will cost $13.99 for children ages 5-13 and $29.99 for adults.
For more information visit the exhibit's website, here.
