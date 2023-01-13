Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning the public about "unprecedented" and "dangerous" pressure ridges located on the Eleven Mile State Park reservoir.
Unstable ice conditions exist, most problematic in the area of Witcher's Cove and Coyote Ridge. Several people have reportedly fallen through the ice, but were not injured or killed.
According to the department, these ridges occur when ice sheets collide in a way similar to tectonic plates, often driven by wind and temperature changes. Part of the ridge remains above the surface, making ice depth difficult to determine. As the day warms up, the ridges become less stable.
Ice anglers are most at risk. Those hut fishing should have at least two anglers in a hut, traveling in pairs for safety.
Always travel on ice with rescue gear and know how to self-rescue. Find ice safety tips here.
Find the most up-to-date information by calling the Eleven Mile State Park Office at 719-748-3401.
