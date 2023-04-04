You may believe in love at first sight, but could you fall in love sight unseen?
According to Netflix's reality tv dating show, Love is Blind, it's possible. The show, which took viewers by storm with its unorthodox premise, is now casting in Denver.
The rules of the show are simple. Groups of single men and women go on a series of dates with each other through a wall over the course of a few weeks. They are not able to see one another for the first time until after they get engaged.
Understandably, most of the participants don't even make it that far.
Those that do get engaged have only a few weeks to move in together and plan the wedding before making their final decisions at the alter.
According to a post about the Denver casting call by Love is Blind casting agency Kinetic Content Casting, the show is looking for, "[...] all single men and women who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship."
Denverites that are interested in joining the cast are asked to fill out an application that can be found here.
