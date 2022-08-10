According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9.
The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office does not believe that a threat to the public exists at this time and an investigation into the case is ongoing.
Details regarding how the man died were not released.
Flying J Ranch Park has since reopened.
Flying J Ranch Park is about 418 acres in size. It is popular among outdoor recreators thanks to opportunities for hiking, biking, and picnicking. Nearby Conifer is located southwest of the Denver metro area in forested, hilly terrain.
