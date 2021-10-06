An unexploded avalanche control device was found by Breckenridge officials near Peak Six in Breckenridge on Wednesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
"It's really not that big of a deal," said SCSO's executive assistant and public information officer Christine Duplan, "It has happened in the past. But there are precautionary measures being taken in order to insure everyone's safety."
The device will be detonated on Thursday morning at around 10 AM, if weather permits, officials said.
Residents and visitors in the Breckenridge area that may be able to hear the detonation tomorrow morning should not be alarmed and are being asked not to call emergency services.
Explosive devices are regularly used by ski resorts and the Colorado Department of Transportation to limit avalanche danger by triggering slides when risk is limited. Sometimes, these explosives ordinances do not work as intended, remaining undetonated in the backcountry.
During the snowy winter of 2018 to 2019, the Colorado Department of Transportation launched more than 1,500 devices. At one point, 22 of those devices remained undetonated, resulting in a warning being issued. Typically, most devices are launched into slide paths that have low foot traffic year-round.
If you happen to spot something that appears to be an unexploded ordinance while in the backcountry, do not touch it. Report it to authorities immediately.
(1) comment
A few pix of what they look like would help in recognizing them if come upon on a hike,
