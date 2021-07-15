Roughly 300 personnel are working to tame the Morgan Creek Fire, burning on Routt National Forest land, just 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs.
The Morgan Creek Fire has grown nearly 1,000 acres in size to 4,297 acres since Sunday mapping, with containment remaining at zero percent.
The blaze sparked south of the Hinman Campground last Friday and spread into the Mount Zirkel Wilderness. It is being fueled by heavy dead and down timber. The cause remains under investigation, according to officials.
A forest area closure remains in effect, as well as pre-evacuation orders issued by the Routt County Sheriff on July 9 for residents in the immediate area of the fire.
Air quality health advisories remain in place for Northern Routt County, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. Overnight and early morning drainage smoke will continue to impact the communities of Clark and Glen Eden through at least Friday morning.
Northern Routt County remains under an Air Quality Advisory due to smoke from the #MorganCreekFire_CO. Overnight and early morning drainage smoke the big issue for the communities of Clark and Glen Eden. #cofire https://t.co/o2HSEEeP6S https://t.co/zSvV8z2gOF pic.twitter.com/rrXqhVdG8V— CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) July 15, 2021
Find official updates on the Morgan Creek Fire InciWeb page.
