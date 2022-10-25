A man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, after officers from the Platteville Police Department found him floating in a retention pond, according to a news release.
The man was spotted in the pond near Highway 66 just east of County Road 19 by the Platteville Police Chief at around 8:50 AM. The chief reportedly saw a vehicle partially submerged in the water from the highway.
"Upon his initial investigation he located a male floating in the pond near the vehicle. The police chief entered the pond and performed a water rescue by bringing the male to the edge of the pond and began resuscitation efforts by performing CPR. Upon the arrival of Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District crews, resuscitation efforts continued and the male was transported to a local area hospital where resuscitation continued," the release said.
No further information about the man's condition has been made available.
Crews from the Greeley Fire Department Dive Rescue Team were deployed to the scene to search for other potential victims.
An investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Weld County Sheriff's Office.
