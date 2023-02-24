All access to the town of Georgetown, located roughly 45 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, was closed on Wednesday due to weather-related traffic jams on Interstate 70, according to officials from the Colorado State Patrol's (CSP) Golden branch.
The closure was announced by CSP at 7:45 PM on Wednesday amid several commercial vehicle slides that were reported in the area, including a semi that blocked westbound lanes near Georgetown.
A truck jackknifed a quarter mile west of the Georgetown exit, probably running without chains, and it’s blocked the entire highway. pic.twitter.com/2MGXxkgIO8— Richard Mason (@ColoradoMason) February 23, 2023
"GEORGETOWN IS CLOSED Unchained semis have choked I-70 so badly that the Town of Georgetown (exit 228) is completely plugged too," CSP said in a tweet.
Colorado chain laws go into effect from September 1 until May 31 for all commercial vehicles traveling on I-70 between the Dotsero exit (mile marker 133) and the Morrison exit (mile marker 259), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
"Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to be in compliance with Colorado's chain law," the CDOT website reads.
Access to Georgetown has since been reopened.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.