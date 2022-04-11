Officials from the Teller County Sheriff's Office have determined that an unattended campfire was the cause of the three-acre wildfire that prompted mandatory evacuations on Sunday evening.
The fire sparked at around 5 PM on County Road 89 in Teller County. Homes from 600 to 720 County Road 89 were forced to evacuate as crews battled the blaze. The sheriff's office reported that 20 people in total were evacuated.
The fire was fully contained by 7 PM on Sunday and residents were allowed to return home. A burn ban was later announced for the county until Wednesday at noon.
Though this fire was quickly contained, it could have easily become much more devastating amid dry and gusty conditions.
According to the National Park Service, close to 85 percent of wildfires started in the United States are human-caused.
"Human-caused fires result from campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, and intentional acts of arson," the service said on their website.
Leave No Trace offers the following safety tips when building a campfire:
- Provide adequate supervision for young people when using stoves or fires.
- Follow all product and safety labels for stoves.
- Use approved containers for fuel.
- Never leave a fire unattended.
- Keep wood and other fuel sources away from fire.
- Thoroughly extinguish all fires
