People in Colorado and throughout the country took to social media on Friday night to share pictures and videos of what many described as a string of mysterious lights passing through the sky.
Different theories quickly spread on what the perfectly aligned lights could possibly be, spanning from asteroids to aliens to Santa Claus himself.
The truth, as it turns out, may sound equally out of science fiction.
The unusual lights are actually a constellation of SpaceX's Starlink Satellites that were deployed earlier this week.
The satellites are a part of a program intended to provide highspeed internet anywhere in the Globe.
Even with this explanation, its still a pretty miraculous sight. Check out this video, shared with us by Chasity Steele, to see how the constellation moved through the night.
