FILE - In this July 13, 2008, file photo, a livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area in Washoe County, Nev., near the town on Empire, Nev. Federal land managers say they're beginning to capture about 50% more horses than they originally planned this year across public U.S. rangeland across the West because of severe drought conditions, about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado. Horse protection advocates critical of the move said the emergency roundups are being driven by pressure from ranchers who don't want the mustangs competing with their livestock for limited forage and water on drought-stricken range. (AP Photo/Brad Horn, File)