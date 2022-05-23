All prescribed burns on National Forrest Service lands have been temporarily halted for re-evaluation, Chief Randy Moore from the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release on Friday.
"We are already facing a difficult fire year. We saw the Southwestern Region hit preparedness level 4 the earliest it ever has, and there are currently 15 uncontained large fires nationwide. Many of you are facing those fires—some of you as firefighters, others providing crucial support and some of you living in their paths," Moore said.
He is also calling for representatives from the wildland fire and research community to conduct a review on the national level, the release said. He hopes that the evaluation can decrease the amount of 'prescribed burn escapes', where crews lose control of a prescribed fire.
"I’m sure you all have seen the stories in the news about recent prescribed burn escapes. These, as well as isolated incidents on other national forests in recent years, have made it imperative that we pause to review our processes," he said.
"It is imperative not only to understand what happened in relation to recent prescribed fire escapes, but also to ensure that our prescribed burn program nationwide is anchored in the most contemporary science, policies, practices and decision-making processes," Moore said.
According to the release, the halt is expected to last 90 days while research is conducted.
"Prescribed fire plays an important role in forest management. These burns are intended to reduce hazardous fuel loads caused by debris that has built up in the forest understory, thereby reducing wildfire risk. And they top the list of essential tools managers need to use for improving forest conditions. Yet climate change, drought, dry fuels throughout the country and other factors have led to increasingly extreme wildfires, so we must change the way we make decisions about when and where to burn," he said.
(4) comments
Millions of folks doing nothing... as the lady said ..hire those in jail doing time, and those who need employment
and have them clean up the dead wood stuff... will it cost anything..? doesn't everything cost... you wont know until you try... better than burn baby burn ... the next time I read that... from those I wont mention- how about burn baby burn your house down...
The Forest Service is typically disingenuous in saying that the fuel build up is due to fire suppression. How about past intensive logging? Dog hair lodge pole and blow down anyone? Go out and look at their cuts. They create as much downed woody debris as they clear out. The new openings are hot, dry and wind prone. The roads they make invite in the human firebugs. Of course the big fires now in NM were logged to heck; it didn't help. The "healthy forest" "restoration" propaganda is just another excuse for massive funding to get out the cut. And this time with environmental groups and politicians collaborating to green wash it for them. These forests are just now recovering on their own from past abuses. It's all too common human arrogance to claim that you can improve upon nature.
But Rep Boebert says burn baby burn.
Over 360,000 acres lost to wildfires in New Mexico and she is upset that a pause / halt to controlled burns in CO was issued.
Time for her to find a new job worthy of her lack of knowledge. .
You think so?!?!?! Simms Fire was just a couple miles away from me. Different winds and it could have been a lot worse than 3 or 4 buildings lost. Better Idea, instead of giving other countries billions of dollars, pay $25/hr and have thousands of US employed picking up/cutting down/removing all of the deadfall that the US Forest Service/Bureau of Land Management allowed to get way out of hand. [censored]
