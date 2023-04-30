2020 graduation.jpg

The class of 2020 toss their hats into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the conclusion of last years Air Force Academy graduation. The aerial demonstration team is scheduled to perform at the 2021 graduation on May 26.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

A group of more than 2,000 volunteers from the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA) helped break the Guinness World Record for the most people doing pushups simultaneously, according to a recent Facebook post from the academy. 

The previous record was preformed by Ajman Municipality & Planning Department (UAE) in Ajman, United Arab Emirates in 2017. That year, 1,645 people helped set the record. 

On April 20, 2,926 AFA cadets, AOCs, AMTs and Academy leaders came together to break it. 

Check out a video of the record being broken below: 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.