A group of more than 2,000 volunteers from the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA) helped break the Guinness World Record for the most people doing pushups simultaneously, according to a recent Facebook post from the academy.
The previous record was preformed by Ajman Municipality & Planning Department (UAE) in Ajman, United Arab Emirates in 2017. That year, 1,645 people helped set the record.
On April 20, 2,926 AFA cadets, AOCs, AMTs and Academy leaders came together to break it.
Check out a video of the record being broken below:
