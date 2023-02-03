According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two wolves living in Colorado are now being tracked via GPS as of February 2.
Authorities caught the wolves together in the North Park area after receiving reports from the public of sightings in recent weeks.
One of the wolves, dubbed 'male 2101', had been previously captured and collared two years prior, though that collar had since failed. The other wolf, dubbed 'male 2301', is presumed to be one of the six offspring of 'male 2101' and his mate (female 1084), born in 2021. The breeding pair of wolves had previously migrated into the state and were not part of any sort of wolf reintroduction effort.
"Refitting 2101 and having a second GPS collar will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to continue learning about the behavior of these wolves," said CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan.
These two wolves are the only wolves with functioning collars in Colorado.
A helicopter was used in the collection of the wolves, with a CPW-contracted company darting at least one of the animals from the sky with a tranquilizer.
In addition to being collared, both wolves were given a health exam once captured and were reported to be in good health.
While the GPS collars do provide valuable information to the state's wildlife experts, they are not monitored in real time. Field observations, such as wolf prints and scat, are the primary means of verifying the presence of wolves in a given area. Reports of sightings are also crucial to the state's wolf monitoring effort.
Officials encouraged the public to report sightings via their online reporting form.
It's unknown exactly how many wolves live in Colorado, though their numbers are believed to be in the single-digits. Public reports are crucial to monitoring their presence.
A plan for formal reintroduction of the gray wolf into Colorado has been drafted, set to be put in place by the end of the year.
(1) comment
Nothing to see here people. Just a couple of wolves that soon with their friends will be ruining the moose-viewing capital of the world. It will quickly be replaced with another US wolf viewing state. But don't worry as CPW has all the answers to ensure we are able to still secure the tens-of-millions in revenue for what this state is recognized for.
