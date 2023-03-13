Two waves of snow are expected to hit Colorado this week, with a first wave taking place from Tuesday through Friday. The mountain region will be hit the hardest, though impacts could be widespread.
According to OpenSnow.com, Wolf Creek may get up to 24 inches of snow through Friday. Outside of the state's mountains, the NWS also warns of potential travel impacts in the northeast.
If snow ends up falling on the Front Range this week, it will likely fall on Thursday. This snow probably won't stick around for long due to warmer temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, the upcoming weekend could bring a second wave of snow.
The NWS experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map indicates that there's a slight risk of a heavy snow event in Western Colorado from March 18 to March 22, as of March 13.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
