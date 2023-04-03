The two street racers responsible for a crash that killed 21-year-old Annika Williams and her dog in Westminster in 2021 have been sentenced, according to a news release from Office of the First Judicial District Attorney of Colorado.
The accident took place on the November 14, 2021 at around 9:15 PM. Williams was traveling northbound on Sheridan Boulevard, when she attempted a legal U-turn, the release said. The now-convicted suspects, Shimpson Huynh and Adrian Lau, were racing in the southbound direction on the same road.
Williams was struck by Huynh’s 2016 Infinity Q50, which was traveling approximately 99 MPH at 105th Avenue and had slowed to 86 MPH when they collided.
Williams died at the hospital later that night. Her dog "Alfie" also died due to the crash.
"Huynh’s Infinity Q50 was not street legal, with a "Piggyback" on it that affected the fuel and boost of the engine. Huynh immediately removed his dashcam from his vehicle in an attempt to conceal its existence. Investigators were eventually able to collect it," the release said.
Huynh and Lau were tired separately at the beginning of 2023.
Huynh, 31, was convicted of Vehicular Homicide-Reckless Driving, Speed Contest, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Careless Driving, and Speeding 40 MPH or More Over Limit on January 12. He was sentenced on Friday to six years in the Department of Corrections, the maximum sentence.
Lau, 22, was found not guilty of Vehicular Homicide, but was convicted on Speed Contest, Speeding 20-24 Over the Limit, and Careless Driving charges on February 8. He will spend nine months in jail.
“We hope the imposed sentences affirm that street racing behavior is not tolerated in our community and on our roads,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Petri Beard.
“The reckless conduct of racers endangers countless lives, and we extend our gratitude to the juries who served and the Westminster Police Department for their efforts in bringing this case to justice.”
Annika Williams was student at CU Boulder perusing a career in physical therapy at the time of her death. In a statement shared by the DA's office, her family described her as a "woman with a heart of gold."
"We are glad that Annika was not forgotten at the sentencing stage and that the defendants have real consequences for their selfish actions. No one should be driving 100mph on a busy city street. The pain the defendants have caused our family and everyone who knew and loved Annika has been unbearable. We need to continue to hold street racers accountable for their actions. This is not a movie. People are dying and this time it was our daughter," the statement reads.
