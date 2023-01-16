Two show pigs and a trailer were stolen over the weekend from a family that was planning to compete in the National Western Stock Show in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department (DPD).
The theft occurred in the 5900 black of North Tower Road sometime between 8 PM on Friday and 8:30 PM on Saturday. The suspect(s) reportedly stole the victim's white and tan 2000 F-350, which was hitched to an Exiss trailer. According to the release, the vehicles were worth around $45,000, not including the value of the pigs, which were reportedly inside the trailer at the time.
In a report from 9News, the family shared that the pigs were expected to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-786. A $2,000 reward is available for anyone with information leading to an arrest.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
If you forget to flush, there's a lowlife thief somewhere that will steal it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.