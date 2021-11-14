Two separate avalanches were triggered on Friday according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The first happened in the southern Gore Range in Summit County, and was triggered by a skier. The other happened in the Jones Pass area of the Front Range. A few natural avalanches were also reported over the weekend around Crested Butte.
No avalanche related injuries were reported.
Avalanche danger is moderate in the Northern and Central mountains of Colorado, CAIC said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
"Although these avalanches are mostly small, they are growing in size with each storm and becoming more dangerous. Even right now, these relatively small avalanches can hurt you," CAIC said in a Facebook post.
To avoid avalanches CAIC recommends that you avoid steep wind-loaded slopes at upper elevations.
"No matter where you are in the backcountry today, the key to staying safe is identifying and avoiding heavily wind-loaded slopes. On northerly and east-facing slopes above treeline, newly drifted slabs of snow sit on top of softer, collapsible weak layers," the post read, "These avalanches can run near or at the ground. Getting caught in one of these avalanches would lead to a very rough ride through rocks and other obstacles."
