According to the National Weather Service, some Coloradans should expect to see a little bit of snow over the next few days.
A light dusting is expected to take place on Wednesday in the central and northern mountains, with potential for a mix of snow and rain along parts of the Front Range on Friday.
Mapping of the most likely snowfall scenario through Friday at 5 PM indicates that a couple inches of snow may land in the Winter Park area, though no part of the state is likely to see more than half a foot.
See the most likely scenario portrayed below:
There's also a 10 percent chance that 'high-end' snowfall occurs, which would mean more widespread accumulation, but still-low totals.
The next time snow may fall in Colorado is next Tuesday. More details will be published about that weather event as forecasts solidify.
Current outlooks don't show much chance of major precipitation for at least three to four weeks as the statewide snowpack level dips to 102 percent of the 20-year median, as of February 8. Typically, February delivers much more snow.
