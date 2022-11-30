While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
A major hazard – at least with the first storm blowing through on Friday – will be strong winds. The combination of snow and gusty conditions is expected to result in hazardous travel. Gusts up to 75 miles per hour will likely hit the Front Range foothills.
Weather prediction website Mountain-Forecast.com shows the possibility of double-digit snowfall over this Friday to Monday stretch on some Colorado peaks (including the Maroon Bells), with OpenSnow also calling for more than 20 inches in at least one area over the next five days.
Pay close attention as the forecast continues to solidify over upcoming days.
While snowpack is currently behind the typical level seen this time of the year, expected snowfall could help narrow that gap.
Follow along with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.