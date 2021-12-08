UPDATE: Another update on this situation was released by park officials. Information about that release can be found here.
--- Original post ---
A shooting reportedly took place at Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, according to a report from CBS Denver. A traffic stop resulted in a shootout that left two injured, including an officer. Some sources report the law enforcement agent involved was a park ranger.
The incident was initially announced at around 10:50 AM by park officials, referred to as a 'law enforcement incident and investigation.' A closure was put in place along Highway 34 from just outside the Fall River Road entrance to Deer Ridge Junction – roughly a 4.5 mile stretch.
Few additional details have been released about the incident, including the status of those who were shot or the identity of the alleged shooter.
More details are likely to be released by park officials later in the day.
It is unclear if the road closure has since been lifted.
