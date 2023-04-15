Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially announced the opening dates for boating season at the reservoirs at Eleven Mile State Park and Spinney Mountain State Park.
Spinney Mountain Reservoir will open for boats on April 21, followed by Eleven Mile Reservoir on May 5.
"Boaters must carry one Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device for each person on board. All children 12 and under are required to wear a life vest at all times on the water, except below deck or in an enclosed cabin," the news release said.
CPW would like to remind boaters that they can prepare for the season by registering their vessels and conducting an Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection before entering the water.
