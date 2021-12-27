According to the National Weather Service, more snow is set to hit Colorado after a holiday weekend full of powder. A first wave of snow is set to start Monday afternoon over the western half of the state, continuing into the night. This will be followed by more snow on Tuesday.
Forecast mapping of the most likely scenario shows between 24 and 36 inches of snow in small pockets southwest of Aspen through Tuesday at 5 PM. Elsewhere, many peaks will be getting snow in the range of eight to 24 inches. Major population centers along the Front Range will be missed.
This 'most likely' snowfall scenario can be seen on the map below:
A 'high end' snow forecast shows deeper totals being more widespread, as well as some snow landing in the northeast plains area. Denver may see a few flurries in this scenario, but would still be unlikely to see any accumulation. Colorado Springs will still be missed.
Following heavy snow this weekend, a 'special avalanche advisory' has been posted for Colorado Avalanche Information Center's Front Range Zone. Travel in avalanche-prone parts of this region is ill-advised, as triggering large and dangerous avalanches will be very possible. This advisory is currently in effect through at least Wednesday at 8 AM and is the same region where Colorado's first avalanche death of the season occurred over the long holiday weekend.
A number of other winter storm-related warnings and advisories have been activated by the National Weather Service for the western half of the state due to heavy snow and strong wind. Wind gusts will drastically limit visibility and will likely make travel problematic, especially over high-elevation mountain passes. See the most updated versions of those warnings and advisories here.
The big snow over the weekend resulted in a massive jump in statewide snowpack. Colorado is now at 95 percent of the statewide to-date 20-year median.
