According to South Metro Fire Rescue, initial reports from an aircraft crash site indicate that two planes have collided over Cherry Creek State Park property south of Belleview and Peoria.
Current reports indicate that one plane crash landed in the area of East Bellevue Avenue and South Cherry Creek Drive, while the other was able to make it to Centennial Airport.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported. Two were on board the plane that crashed on Cherry Creek State Park property and they were able to walk away from the scene. The number of people on the other plane has yet to be released.
Unofficial reports indicate that one of the aircrafts may have been a Cirrus SR-22, which is a small single-engine four or five seat plane. This plane is generally equipped with a whole-plane ballistic parachute recovery system, also known as a CAPS. Images from the scene appear to show this parachute system deployed.
While most Coloradans probably haven't flown out of Centennial Airport, it is considered to be one of the busiest in the United States with international flights and continuous US Customs services. A 2020 article from General Aviation News indicates that Centennial Airport is the 3rd busiest general aviation airport in the country with 286,842 operations throughout 2017 – an average of 785 operations daily.
This is a developing story.
