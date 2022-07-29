Two campers were rescued on Tuesday night, after their camp was washed away by sudden, heavy rainfall on the Colorado Trail.
Colorado Trail is a nearly 500-mile long route that stretches between Denver and Durango. The trail crosses through six wilderness areas, five major river systems and eight mountain ranges, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The trail is considered challenging, but popularly used by campers and hikers.
Crews from the Douglas County Search and Rescue team were alerted to the incident by a GPS distress signal from the campers, according to officials.
"We fielded multiple teams to the trailhead up from Waterton Canyon and found the hikers cold and wet but OK. We walked out with them and all teams were out of the field before 3:30 AM," officials said in a Facebook post.
When entering the backcountry, it's never a bad idea to bring a GPS communication device along for times when things go wrong. One popular option is the Garmin inReach.
It is also important to consider weather before adventuring out, especially for overnight trips. For the most up-to-date forecasts in your area visit the National Weather Service website, here.
