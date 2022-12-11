According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) two people were caught in separate avalanches on Saturday, following warnings from the center about dangerous avalanche conditions around the state.
The first slide occurred near Jones Pass in the Front Range, on a southeast-facing slope, and involved a skier. A snowmobiler was caught in the second avalanche in the northern Gore Range on an east-facing slope.
"In both incidents, the parties were aware of the dangerous conditions. They both mentioned that they got too close to a slope they knew was dangerous and their margins for safety were too thin," CAIC said.
Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in these slides.
"We are dealing with large Persistent Slab avalanches in many areas. These avalanche surprise even the most seasoned avalanche professionals. They can break much wider than you think and break in ways you may not have seen before. The only way to reduce your risk to these avalanches is to stay off of and far away from steep slopes where this problem exists. This means also avoiding lower angle, locally connected slopes," the center said.
Remember to always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
