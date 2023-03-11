Two people were injured when a Regional Transport District (RTD) train derailed in Golden on Saturday, according to a news release.
Officials have reported that the first car of a light rail train derailed at the Jefferson County Station at around 9:30 AM. At that time, four passengers and an operator were inside of the car.
Two of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the news release.
"A bus shuttle is currently in place while crews work to safely re-rail the train. Investigators are also on the scene to determine the cause of the derailment," the release said.
No further information has been made available.
