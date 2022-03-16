As springtime weather fast approaches in Colorado, it's crucial for outdoor recreators to remember that conditions can vary greatly as the elevation changes throughout an adventure. Two parties of hikers on Pikes Peak found that out the hard way on Sunday – though the consequences could have been much more severe.
At about 6 PM on March 13, El Paso County Search and Rescue received a report that two hikers in the area of the Pikes Peak summit that needed rescue. Their reason for calling – cold feet.
"We cannot stress enough that spring temperatures down in the city does not mean great weather at altitude," said the El Paso County Search and Rescue group on Facebook.
While Colorado Springs, at an elevation of about 6,200 feet above sea level, was amid a stretch of warm days, winter conditions continue to remain present on the 14,115-foot mountain that famously towers over the city, including frigid temperatures, strong winds, and snow-covered trails.
Not wearing proper cold weather gear, the hikers got snow in their shoes, resulting in their shoes and socks becoming wet and cold. As daylight hours dwindled and with many miles left to go, the hikers called for help.
After receiving the call for help around 6 PM, search and rescue teams were able to contact the party at about 7:48 PM, eventually heading down the mountain together at 9:20 PM.
Amid this rescue, crews encountered another party that was also in need of help. This party of three had plans to camp on the mountain, though these plans changed when they got the opportunity for a ride off the peak, also having underestimated the frigid mountain temps.
When all was said and done, no party involved had sustained obvious major injuries, thanks to the quick response from search and rescue. The two hikers that made the call for help were ultimately transported from the scene via American Medical Response ambulance services, but were coherent and seemed to be without major injuries, according to witnesses at the scene.
Thankfully, those involved in this story didn't face serious consequences. Underestimating winter conditions in Colorado can be dangerous and sometimes deadly.
According to Jay Christianson, acting public information officer for El Paso County Search and Rescue, local conditions in the Barr Trail area on Pikes Peak also presented avalanche risk at the time, in addition to the frigid temps. Wind slabs had formed in the area, completely covering some stretches of the route.
Christianson explained that because Pikes Peak has a road to the top and is commercialized, people tend to underestimate how wild the peak is. Deadly conditions can exist year-round.
During the spring, it's still crucial to prepare for winter conditions. Those climbing high-elevation peaks should expect cold weather and strong winds, as well as potential avalanche risk. This makes it important to check with forecasting services like the National Weather Service and Mountain-Forecast.com prior to planning any fourteener adventure. It's also imperative to check the avalanche risk forecast on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
As winter transitions into spring, packing for a fourteener climb often requires more gear. Hikers aren't just planning to encounter one season, but may be encountering conditions representative of any month of the year. Warm temperatures at the trailhead tend to drastically drop as elevation increases, making it essential to pack multiple layers. During the spring, it's also important to plan ahead for deep snow with water-proofing and snowshoes to use if post-holing occurs.
Thanks goes out to Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue service. If you're interested in helping with that effort, a small donation can be made in the form of a CORSAR card being purchased here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
Serious question here, who pays for a search and rescue in CO?
2 blockheads.
How much are these fools charged for being rescued? It should be something, and not just a small fine. It should be the complete cost of the rescue. Why am I complaining? Just paid for three license plate renewals on line. Gads the "Fees", not tax increases, but fees are going through the roof! An "Age of vehicle" $10 fee. A "County Hiring" $4 fee. A Peace Officer training" $1 fee. Two new fees for road safety and some other one. $32 and $1. And the roads in my city? Canon City, well, they're returning to wagon tracks. Which just might be better than destroyed asphalt.
Peoplle do not listen about how to dress properly for weather when hiking ! They need to be fined for mot listening about this stuff!! I have no sympathy for folks who know more than anyone else does! That includes people who ride bikes too! Some hikes are just plain too difficult to try and you can get into trouble very quickly no matter what the terrain is! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.