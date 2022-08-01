Two Colorado water attractions were recently recognized by TripAdvisor for being among the top water adventures in the United States. The list considered a wide range of outdoor water experiences, spanning from snorkeling to kayaking.
By the time the final list was made, two Colorado experiences cracked the list's top 20 thanks to offering elite whitewater rafting.
The Browns Canyon Rafting full-day tour, in Buena Vista, was ranked 10th overall. The travel site recognized the tour for having exciting whitewater and spectacular scenery.
TripAdvisor also mentioned that the tour was challenging enough for experienced paddlers to enjoy, but also first-timer friendly.
"With a guide to usher you through the intermediate rapids such as the Big Drop, Zoom Flume, and Pinball, everyone will feel safe and comfortable. On calm stretches, you can take in views of some of Colorado's bucolic natural scenery and local wildlife," the website said.
Durango's 'Mild To Wild' half-day rafting tour was also mentioned on the list, ranking 15th overall.
"Float down the Lower Animas River on this family-friendly rafting trip in Durango. As you glide over the rapids with a guide, you can enjoy views of Durango from the water and take in the natural beauty south of town," the TripAdvisor experience reads.
According to the website, the tour is a great opportunity for beginners to get out on the water.
Winners for TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards are selected based on the quantity and quality of reviews posted on the site over a year. To be considered, attractions must get reviewed a certain amount of times, and maintain or exceed a previously determined minimum 'bubble rating' over the course of a year.
The full list can be found here.
