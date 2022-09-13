Picking a hotel for the pool might seem like an odd approach when planning a trip to the state of Colorado, where many adventures are waiting to be found far from the place you're staying. That is – until you experience relaxing in a pool with wraparound mountain views. According to the USA Today '10Best' rankings, two of the best hotel pools in the country are found right in Colorado Springs.
On their list of 10 pools nationwide, the pool at The Broadmoor was ranked 6th and the pool at The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club was ranked 8th.
The Broadmoor pool is known for offering a panoramic view of the stunning award-winning property, as well as nearby Cheyenne Mountain. Meanwhile, the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club pool features an 'infinity pool' that overlooks the iconic Garden of the Gods rock formations.
Both hotels are top notch establishments worth considering during a stay in Colorado Springs.
The 'best hotel pool' in the country was deemed to be the pool at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu in Koloa, Hawaii.
See the full list here.
