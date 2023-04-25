Two additional victims of a 'rock throwing' spree that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell on the night of April 19 have come forward, bringing the number of reported instances to seven.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, also the county where the spree took place, the two additional victims report rocks striking their vehicles while traveling southbound on Highway 93 between Highway 128 and Highway 72 at about 10:30 PM. The first driver reports that they were struck on the driver's side of their van, which broke the window, but didn't injure the driver. The second driver reports that their vehicle was struck by multiple small rocks, which cracked their windshield.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored pickup truck or SUV, with the string of rocks being throw at moving vehicles taking place in the area of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge and Standley Lake Regional Park between 9:45 PM and 11 PM. The suspect vehicle may have been on the side of the road while they were throwing rocks.
A map has been published showing where these encounters took place with a time stamp. See that map below and find an interactive version here. Since it was published, the map has been viewed by the public more than 200,000 times.
The victim who was killed during the string of suspected crimes, Alexa Bartell from Arvada, was on the phone with a friend at the time her vehicle was struck by a large rock. After she went silent, the friend tracked her location to find her fatally wounded and off the roadway in a field.
Those in the area that have home security footage or vehicles that record are asked to review video that was captured around the timeframe of the spree for potential clues in the case. Anyone with information can contact 720-913-7867. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $17,000 and can remain anonymous.
