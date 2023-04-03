Snowfall in the city. Car covered in several inches of snow. Car almost totally buried

Photo Credit: Dimitri Disterheft (iStock).

 Dimitri Disterheft

According to the National Weather Service, up to 24 inches of snow could hit parts of Colorado through the morning of April 5 as a major storm blasts much of the central United States region.

The highest totals are set to hit the mountains north of Glenwood Springs and southwest of Aspen, with totals in the range of one to two feet in this part of the state.

The San Juans may also get up to a foot of snow, with the Steamboat Springs area showing potential for 18 inches.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

This Colorado weather comes as a major storm hits the central United States and Rocky Mountain region. The most severe weather should miss Colorado, hitting parts of Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

