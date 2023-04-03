According to the National Weather Service, up to 24 inches of snow could hit parts of Colorado through the morning of April 5 as a major storm blasts much of the central United States region.
The highest totals are set to hit the mountains north of Glenwood Springs and southwest of Aspen, with totals in the range of one to two feet in this part of the state.
The San Juans may also get up to a foot of snow, with the Steamboat Springs area showing potential for 18 inches.
This Colorado weather comes as a major storm hits the central United States and Rocky Mountain region. The most severe weather should miss Colorado, hitting parts of Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.