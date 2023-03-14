Seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake

Photo Credit: adventtr (iStock)

 adventtr

Two more earthquakes rattled Colorado yesterday following eight earthquakes that took place in Colorado in less than 24 hours between March 9 and 10.

The two earthquakes that took place yesterday included a 3.6-magnitude quake that was 9 kilometers north of Segundo (about 20 miles west of Trinidad) and a 2.4-magnitude earthquake that took place slightly south of that. The more powerful earthquake occurred at 10:22 PM, with the weaker one taking place at 2:48 AM. Typically, people can feel earthquakes that are 3.0 magnitude or larger, but not much damage is caused until level five magnitude is reached.

The most powerful earthquake to take place in Colorado this month was also in the area of Segundo with a magnitude rating of 4.3. That took place on March 9.

Find more information about where earthquakes are taking place here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.