Two more earthquakes rattled Colorado yesterday following eight earthquakes that took place in Colorado in less than 24 hours between March 9 and 10.
The two earthquakes that took place yesterday included a 3.6-magnitude quake that was 9 kilometers north of Segundo (about 20 miles west of Trinidad) and a 2.4-magnitude earthquake that took place slightly south of that. The more powerful earthquake occurred at 10:22 PM, with the weaker one taking place at 2:48 AM. Typically, people can feel earthquakes that are 3.0 magnitude or larger, but not much damage is caused until level five magnitude is reached.
The most powerful earthquake to take place in Colorado this month was also in the area of Segundo with a magnitude rating of 4.3. That took place on March 9.
Find more information about where earthquakes are taking place here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.