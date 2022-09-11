Two more people from Montrose County have died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from Montrose County. These deaths mark the second and third West Nile virus deaths in Montrose, so far this year.
"At this time, the county has 19 cases of West Nile virus, which is just one shy of the county's highest total in the past ten years. Additionally, the severity of the cases continues to be greater than previous years as West Nile virus can cause life-threatening illnesses such as encephalitis, meningitis, or meningoencephalitis.," officials said.
According to the release, close to 30 percent of West Nile virus cases in Colorado are in Montrose County.
“There has been a concerning increase in the amount of West Nile virus cases," said Montrose County Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos in a news release.
"The increase in cases is believed to be related to the additional precipitation the area received this summer. Cases vary from people who are camping, golfing, visiting the park, or spending time in the backyards at their homes—the important thing to note is that mosquitos are present at several different places and taking precautions will help reduce your risk."
Only around 20 percent of people that get infected with West Nile virus, experience symptoms. More serious cases can present with fever, nausea, headaches, and confusion.
Fewer than 1 percent of people that contract the illness die, according to Montrose County Public Health.
Officials offer the following tips to help protect yourself against West Nile virus:
Use insect repellents when you go outdoors.
Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.
Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.