Two orphaned moose calves have been seen roaming around Silverton and it's likely they'll stick around town through the winter, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
CPW officials believe that the calves are around 6 months old and were orphaned earlier this year when their mother was struck by a car a few miles from the town.
Since then, the calves—one cow and one bull—have stayed close by.
“We expect them to kind of stick around together and then, hopefully, move out further into the high country next spring when the snow starts to melt and there is more abundant food and territory elsewhere for them," said Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta.
CPW wants to remind the public that it is important to keep their distance from wildlife.
It is important to limit human contact with calves to keep them 'as wild as possible,' CPW said.
Moose were reintroduced in Colorado in the 1990s, according to CPW. Today, the moose population is healthy and growing, with an estimated 460 moose in the southwest region of the state.
"It is becoming increasingly more common to see moose within town limits across southwest Colorado towns," CPW said in a tweet.
"CPW District Wildlife Manager Brandon Dye asks residents and visitors to give moose space and to remember to keep dogs on a leash and well distanced from the animals at all times. If trying to take a photograph, stay back and use a zoom," a CPW news release said.
Though beautiful, moose can be very aggressive, making it important to give them space. There have been five recorded moose attacks against humans this year in Colorado and one incident that left a dog dead.
“Moose react to dogs the same way they would react to a predator in the wild,” Dye said. “While these moose in town, especially the two calves, may seem relatively tame or docile, it is important to remember that they are wild animals and can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.”
If you see a moose do not approach it. Observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree."
