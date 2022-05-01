The autopsy of two moose calves that were found dead in a Silverthorne backyard, has determined that the animals were poisoned by decorative yew plants.
In an interview with CBS Denver, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Rachel Gonzales said that when the moose were found in March, there was no evidence that they had been attacked or injured.
“They were thin but that is not uncommon this time of year. Most animals have lost their fat reserves as they are going through winter and things just haven’t quite greened up yet enough for them," Gonzales said in the interview.
A toxicology report revealed that the moose had ingested yew leaves, that are non-native and incredibly poisonous.
"Yews contain a group of highly toxic alkaloids. All parts of the plant green or dried except the fleshy part of the aril surrounding the seed are toxic. The highest concentration of alkaloid is generally found in the leaves in winter time. Adult cattle and horses have been fatally poisoned with as little as 8-16 ounces of yew leaves," the Colorado State University's Guide to Poisonous Plants says.
According to the guide, ingesting the plant can cause vomiting, diarrhea, muscle trembling, difficulty breathing, convulsions, and sudden death.
This tragic accident serves as a reminder to homeowners, to always do research before introducing new plants to their yards.
(2) comments
So now we have to check with the moose patrol before planting shrubs
The use of words "were poisoned" sounds intentional and isn't a good representation of what seems to have happened. Click bait-y. It would be more truthful to say "ingested dangerous house plants" or something like that.
