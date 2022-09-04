BirdCast, a radar-based migration dashboard that watches migration patterns of nocturnal birds throughout the country, has reported that more that two million birds migrated through Colorado in a single night earlier this week.
Between 7:30 PM on Thursday evening until 6:30 AM on Friday morning, the dashboard counted that 2,092,000 birds crossed over the state.
"The number increases more quickly when there are many birds aloft and when they are flying at faster speeds. The measure is calculated as the total distance flown by all migrating birds above an area since the start of the night, divided by the average distance to cross the area," according to BirdCast.
Based on observations, BirdCast reported that the migrating flocks included at least 14 species of nocturnal birds. They included Townsend's Warblers, Lark Sparrows, and Blue Grosbeak, to name a few.
For more information visit the BirdCast website, here.
