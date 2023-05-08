According to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, a deputy found multiple people with gunshot wounds in a vehicle located off the side of US Highway 50 early on Monday morning.
The vehicle was found while the deputy was on patrol at about 4:15 a.m., tucked about 50 yards off of the highway and in nearby sagebrush. The vehicle was located at mile marker 135, which is in the area of Curecanti National Recreation Area – near water and slightly west of the Dillon Pinnacles Vista Point.
One male was outside of the vehicle and was contacted by the deputy, with two male occupants found inside with gunshot wounds to their torsos.
The extent of their injuries was not addressed in a press release on the matter.
One male was taken into custody as a 'person of interest,' with the investigation in its early phases.
Further information is not available at this time.
