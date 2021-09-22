Did I ever think I'd be publishing an article about the alleged smuggling of illegal goods in New Zealand as an OutThere Colorado writer? No. But this story is so over-the-top and bears such a resemblance to a certain South Park episode written by Colorado's Matt Stone and Trey Parker, that I couldn't resist.
Long story short, two men in New Zealand now face up to six months in jail and the equivalent of $3,000 in fines for allegedly attempting to enter Auckland, where restaurants are closed amid a COVID-19 shutdown, with copious amounts of KFC.
Police saw their "suspicious" vehicle, pulled them over, and found at least three buckets of chicken, 10 cups of coleslaw, fries, and four other bags of KFC items, according to a report from the Washington Examiner. An article from the New York Post also specifics that the men had the equivalent of at least $70,000 on them, along with empty ounce bags.
Now, if you're a fan of South Park, which is set in Colorado, this scene likely rings a bell, so much so, that it almost seems as if the two men based their business plan off of the entrepreneurial mind of Eric Cartmen.
In episode three of the fourteenth season, 'Medicinal Fried Chicken,' the local KFC in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado is replaced with a medicinal marijuana dispensary after new state laws prohibiting fast food result in the closure of the store.
One character in the show that's known for his love of deep-fried food and addicted to this chicken shop's greasy goodness, Eric Cartman, doesn't take kindly to this, ultimately setting up a black market network to get KFC to his tiny mountain town (which is often thought to be based off of Fairplay). Cartman travels the country, bringing back illegal KFC to Colorado via various smuggling methods and over scenes meant to mirror kingpin flicks to the likes of Scarface.
Now, in this South Park episode, the fast food ban is ultimately lifted and life returns to normal, but this shocking story from New Zealand bears an undeniable resemblance to this fictional plot line. Love it or hate it, it needed to be addressed and who better to do it than OutThere Colorado.
Looking to find real locations in Colorado that have been featured in various South Park episodes? Find that list here.
