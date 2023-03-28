A pair of young male lions from the Denver Zoo, named Oskar and Tatu, are being transferred to different zoos as they approach maturity. If all goes as planned, they will start their own prides and help encourage genetic diversity in captive lions.
According to a Facebook post from the zoo, Tatu and Oskar were born in 2019 and 2020, but have been pressured out of the Denver pride by their father, Tobias, over the last year. The two lions have been living as a sub-pride ever since.
"In the wild, lion males leave their birth group around two years old when they’re large enough to compete with the dominant males. Younger males will form small coalitions before forming their own prides," the post reads.
The lions will be transferring to other The Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institutions, like the Denver Zoo, that participate in the African Lion Species Survival Plan (SSP).
"AZA-accredited zoos that participate in SSPs regularly partake in animal moves like this for the greater good of the species in our collective care. It’s been our pleasure to watch these loveable lions grow up and provide them top-notch care while they lived at Denver Zoo," the post reads.
The zoo has not yet announced where the males will be moving to next.
