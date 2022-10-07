Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1.
According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
No information regarding the cause of the crash has been made available, and no injuries were reported.
Lamborghinis are expensive Italian sports cars, typically costing around $200,000 and up.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
What I don't understand is why the drivers weren't named nor any details about them was given. The article sd there were no reports of injuries, so notification of families must not be it. It will be encouraging if follow up reports do give this information to the public who were put at risk by their reckless actions. Otherwise it's just more proof that there's a double standard in justice between the ultra rich & the rest of us.
My impulsive reaction is, good riddance. People driving like that are a mortal danger to us all.
Wow. Now they're lame-borghinis!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.