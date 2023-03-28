Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced the opening dates of John Martin Reservoir in Bent County and Cherry Creek Reservoir in Arapahoe County for the 2023 boating season.
The John Martin Reservoir boat ramps opened for use on Monday, CPW said in a tweet.
"Water levels are similar to last year - not high. Still, both ramps open. Fans of John Martin Reservoir SP know water levels can fluctuate. For updates on conditions, follow at: https://facebook.com/johnmartinreservoirsp," the tweet said.
Cherry Creek Reservoir's west side ramp is set to open on April 1. The east side ramp is expected to open sometime after April.
CPW would like to remind boaters that they can prepare for the season by registering their vessels and conducting an Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection before entering the water.
"They should also test and inspect life jackets and safety equipment before coming to the reservoir. The park does provide life jackets on a first-come, first-served basis," CPW said in a news release.
