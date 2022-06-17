Two men were killed near the tiny Colorado town of Norwood after the vehicle they were in launched off the road in excess of 140 miles per hour, jumping a fence, rolling multiple times, and ejecting the driver. Reportedly associated with the Crown Rally sports car enthusiast group and a rally the organization is hosting this week, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office called the wreck "one of the most horrific traffic accidents responding deputies have ever seen."
The accident occurred on Highway 141, roughly 15 miles west of Norwood, which is located in Southwest Colorado and northwest of Telluride. The two-lane road was closed at mile marker 41 following the wreck. According to an official state map, while a number of curves exist along this route, mile marker 41 is roughly in the middle of a 6-mile stretch of road that's relatively straight.
Speed was obviously a factor in the wreck, but whether or not there were other factors is unclear.
The men were both from Illinois, 43 and 38 years old.
"I am terribly sorry these two men were killed in what was a preventible accident. And I don't appreciate what amounts to reckless and intentional disregard for the people of our county. They could have killed an innocent motorist. Crown Rally needs to re-think what they're doing out on the roads," said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters.
The specific type of vehicle involved in the accident was not released in the public announcement about the wreck, but some commentary that has been circulating in related communities online pins the car as a Porsche 911 Turbo S. It is difficult to identify the vehicle based on images from the scene due to extensive damage.
The Crown Rally organization posted the following statement to Facebook regarding the wreck:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of two members of our rally family who passed away yesterday in a single car incident. Larry and Mike have touched so many lives in and outside of the car community, and we will miss them dearly. Our sincere condolences go out to their families and friends."
According to Crown Rally, they are a non-profit organization that was "created to connect car enthusiasts with opportunities to give back to the community."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
The individuals, Larry and Mike, involved in the incident were from Illinois.
Not surprised. RIP
What a waste of a perfectly fine Porsche.
So glad these irresponsible guys did not injure or kill any innocent people in the area.
Amen to that and RIP! Guess driver just wanted to have a joy ride or were late for Rally! Guess we will never know! Jess
I forgot to say, condolences to their families & friends in Illinois too!Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.