Two inmates from the Fremont County Detention Center escaped on Saturday, according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
The escape occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m., when the two inmates, 25-year-old Rodolfo Varelas and 35-year-old Christopher Dustin James Wallace, climbed over the east fence of the jail.
Varelas is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes, short brown hair, and a medium-length beard. He is reportedly 5'6" tall and weighs around 173 pounds. Varelas was serving 8 months in jail on a controlled substance arrest, officials said.
Wallace has been described as a 5'11", 200-pound white male with a medium build, blue eyes, and short-cropped hair. He also has a brown goatee. Wallace was reportedly being held on a parole revocation.
Both men were assigned to the facility's kitchen detail, officials said.
If you see either of these men, do not approach them. Instead, the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 719-276-5551.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.