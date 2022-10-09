Deputies and members of the search and rescue team from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office were deployed to Hope Lake on Saturday, after receiving reports of a hiker with a lower leg injury, according to a news release.
Hope Lake is an approximately six mile out-and-back trail, that is located roughly 17 miles from Telluride. According to AllTrails.com, Hope Lake Trail is considered moderately challenging and has 1,515 feet of elevation gain.
The hiker, a 28-year-old woman from Cortez, had reportedly fallen after she and her companion took a wrong turn near the Poverty Gulch area.
"She was unable to bear weight and required extrication. Sheriff's air resource inserted SAR to area where they hiked to the woman and carried her in a litter to helicopter," the release said.
The hiking pair were safely brought to their vehicles, and reportedly sought out medical care on their own.
Before the mission was completed, search and rescue crews were notified of another injured hiker located approximately 21 miles away in the Bridal Veil Falls area of Telluride.
The 49-year-old hiker had suffered a lower leg injury.
"Sheriff's air resource finished previous mission and provided assistance locating the hiker who was brought to safety with deputies and the Telluride Police Department."
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
