Two hikers required rescue in Boulder County on Sunday in two separate incidents.
The first rescue took place along Chautauqua Trail at about 1:45 PM, when a 25-year-old female twisted her ankle while walking. She was unable to make it back to the trailhead by herself and required assistance, with crews ultimately utilizing a beanbag splint and litter carry.
The second incident took place in the area of Crown Rock at about 3:22 PM, when a hiker presumably fell while scrambling. The fall was unwitnessed, leaving the 30-year-old male with serious injuries. This individual was also transported from the scene in a beanbag splint and litter, ultimately taken to a local hospital.
Crews involved in these rescue missions include the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and American Medical Response.
Those looking to help support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue program should consider purchasing a CORSAR card, which costs $3 for one year.
