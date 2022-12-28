According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans.
In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three inches each. However, another model shows around six inches in both spots – double the expected amount.
Where the forecast modeling gets interesting is with the 'high end' snowfall scenario, which has an estimated 10 percent chance of taking place. In this scenario, a much larger portion of Colorado's mountains get at least a foot of snow, along with western and southern stretches of the Denver metro area.
According to the Boulder NWS branch, there is an unusually high level of uncertainty with this storm due to initial rainfall set to take place. The temperature at the time this precipitation falls will play a big role.
"Latest trends suggest those high-end amounts are becoming more likely," the service wrote about the current situation.
A heavy snowfall rate of around one to two inches per hour is expected in areas hit hardest. Road conditions may become hazardous.
Snowfall from the incoming storm is expected to diminish by Thursday morning, though a storm system is forecasted to bring another round of powder to the mountains from Friday through the weekend, eventually shifting to hit lower elevation parts of Colorado from Sunday afternoon into next Monday.
Based on reports from OpenSnow.com, it's looking like resorts of Silverton, Purgatory, Steamboat, and Crested Butte will have the highest totals over the next five days, each expected to get more than 30 inches through the weekend.
Winter weather alerts have been posted that are related to the incoming storm, as well as an avalanche watch. Additional alerts will likely be posted this weekend. Find more information on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.