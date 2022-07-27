Continuing a recent weather trend of consistent precipitation, more heavy rain is expected in Colorado on Wednesday, capable of falling at a wild rate of up to 2 inches in just a 30-minute period.
According to the National Weather Service, there's a chance of widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall before 3 PM, but an even better chance this evening, as storms move into the Eastern Plains region and the I-25 urban corridor.
It's anticipated that these storms will produce heavy rain and street flooding. Travel will be hazardous in impacted areas.
Meanwhile, flood risk is expected to be even higher on Thursday and Friday, with precipitation likely to continue into the weekend. More on that here.
For the most up-to-date information on statewide weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Interesting...I didn't know that the extreme western portion of the state didn't exist anymore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.