Rapidly falling snow is expected in Colorado's mountains on Friday and it's going to make backcountry travel very dangerous.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), snow is expected to fall at two inches per hour or faster on Friday morning in some parts of the state, resulting in a rapid uptick of avalanche risk. The weather situation has prompted an 'avalanche watch' to be issued for the Park Range, Frying Pan Wilderness, Gore Range, Ten Mile Range, Southern Front Range, and the Northern Sawatch Mountains.
With 15 to 20 inches on the way to some areas (CAIC report), strong westerly winds are expected to result in plenty of drifting and the development of slabs over weak early-season snow layers. This creates a very dangerous situation in the backcountry where natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely.
The avalanche monitoring service states that observers have already reported 165 avalanches over the last three days. This next round of snow will make the situation even more dangerous.
"Now is a time for cautious decision-making in the mountains," says the CAIC.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), many of Colorado's peaks will get hit with a foot of snow or more through Friday afternoon. The heaviest totals are expected to fall on peaks southwest of Aspen, those north of Glenwood Springs, and those northeast of Steamboat Springs.
The weather situation will further be complicated by strong winds, which will further limit visibility and make travel in areas of snowfall dangerous.
While the mountains will get some big snow totals, the Front Range should be missed pretty much entirely.
See a breakdown of where the NWS says snow is expected and how much they're expecting below:
Another round of heavy snow in the mountains is expected between Sunday and Monday.
Always check the avalanche report before heading out on a winter adventure. That report can be found on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
Find additional updates from the National Weather Service here.
