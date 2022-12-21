The Summit County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Coloradans of proper ice safety practices following an incident where two ice skaters were spotted skating on a cracking frozen lake.
On Sunday, the sheriff's office received a welfare check call regarding two ice skaters on Lake Dillon. The reporting party claimed to hear the lake cracking where the pair was skating. According to a Facebook post from the department, the ice was not safe to be on just the day before.
Crews from the Summit County Search and Rescue Team were sent to the scene, where they sent a drone over the lake to alert the skaters of the dangerous conditions.
Before ever heading out on ice, it is important to know whether it can support your weight.
"There are many variables that can cause ice to be unsafe, it can be thick in some spots and thin in others, depending on subsurface currents, winds and other factors. Clear ice is capable of holding more weight than cloudy ice. There should be a minimum of four inches of good clear ice before walking on a lake, and at least six or more inches before taking a snowmobile or ATV on the ice," the sheriff's office said.
Even if ice appears to be thick enough to support your weight, there is still a chance it could give way. Ice can expand and contract due to daily temperature changes and there is no way to know for sure that any ice is 100 percent safe.
The sheriff's office recommends that anyone planning on traveling out onto a frozen lake or river have a self-rescue plan and proper equipment in case of emergencies.
"If you find yourself falling through the ice stay calm, control your breathing, get your arms over the top of the ice back in the direction you came from. Kick or pull yourself horizontally onto the ice surface. Don’t attempt to stand up. Call 911," the post reads.
The sheriff's office offered the following ice safety tips:
- Bring an ice safety kit: Rope, ice picks, whistle, and spiked shoes/creepers
- Know how to use the ice picks to rescue yourself and the rope to rescue others
- Travel with a buddy, be sure to travel single-file and space out
- Beware of ice covered with snow
- Snow acts much like a blanket, insulating thin ice and preventing the formation of clear, blue ice
- Snow can hide cracked, weak, and open water
- Extreme caution should be exercised when approaching pressure ridges. Ice may be unstable up to 20 feet from the ridge itself
- Stay away from cracks, pressure ridges, slushy, or darker areas that signify thinner ice
- Always keep dogs on leash on or near frozen lakes & rivers
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.